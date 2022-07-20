Nasser Hussain annoyed with crammed cricket calendar

“It is disappointing news to say the least but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. It is madness for players,” Hussain wrote in his column for ‘Sky Sports’

Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has slammed the crammed cricket calendar after star all-rounder and 2019 Word Cup final hero Ben Stokes abruptly decided to retire from ODIs.

Also Read: Sreesanth: India would have won the World Cup thrice if he I was in the team under Virat Kohli

“It is disappointing news to say the least but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. It is madness for players,” Hussain wrote in his column for ‘Sky Sports.’

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever