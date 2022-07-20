Nasser Hussain annoyed with crammed cricket calendar

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 July,2022 06:55 AM IST  |  London
PTI

“It is disappointing news to say the least but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. It is madness for players,” Hussain wrote in his column for ‘Sky Sports’

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has slammed the crammed cricket calendar after star all-rounder and 2019 Word Cup final hero Ben Stokes abruptly decided to retire from ODIs.

“It is disappointing news to say the least but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. It is madness for players,” Hussain wrote in his column for ‘Sky Sports.’


