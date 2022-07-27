Navdeep Saini bags 3-45 in County cricket Kent against Lancashire

On a day when only 34.2 overs were bowled, Saini registered figures of 3-45 in 11 overs as Lancashire reached 112 for 4 before play was abandoned due to rain on Monday

Navdeep Saini

India pacer Navdeep Saini returned with figures of three for 45 to put his county side Kent in a commanding position against Lancashire on the rain-affected first day.

On a day when only 34.2 overs were bowled, Saini registered figures of 3-45 in 11 overs as Lancashire reached 112 for 4 before play was abandoned due to rain on Monday. India all-rounder Washington Sundar (6 not out) was at the crease along with skipper Steven Croft (21 not out).

Also Read: SL vs PAK: Karunaratne, De Silva stretch SL’s lead beyond 300

Saini’s scalps included that of openers Luke Wells (35) and Keaton Jennings and Rob Jones, who was trapped leg before by the Indian off the very first ball he faced.

Saini, 29, took two wickets from the fifth and sixth balls of the 28th over but was denied a hat-trick by Croft.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever