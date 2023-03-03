Navdeep Saini spits fire after ROI score 484

Saini (2-15) looked in good rhythm and generated fair bit of pace on a dead track to peg MP back before Yash Dubey (53 batting) and Harsh Gawli (47 batting) added 97 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket to take the hosts to 112 for 3 in their first innings at stumps

A fit-again Navdeep Saini bowled a brisk first spell to rattle the Madhya Pradesh top-order after Yash Dhull’s quick half-century took Rest of India to a commanding 484 on the second day of the Irani Cup, here on Thursday.

Saini (2-15) looked in good rhythm and generated fair bit of pace on a dead track to peg MP back before Yash Dubey (53 batting) and Harsh Gawli (47 batting) added 97 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket to take the hosts to 112 for 3 in their first innings at stumps.

Rest failed to get a breakthrough during the final session of the day but are favourites to get a huge first innings lead as MP still need 373 runs to get ahead. Earlier in the day, only Dhull showed positive intent with 55 off 71 balls.

But Rest batters after a total domination on Day One couldn’t replicate that show as they lost seven wickets for 107 runs.

