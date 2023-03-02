Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal hammers 213 to put ROI in control

Jaiswal’s 213 off 259 balls was well complemented by opener Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 154 (240 balls) after skipper Mayank Agarwal missed out on a run-feast on a batting belter

ROI top-order batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his double hundred against Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior yesterday

Yashasvi Jaiswal reaffirmed his status as the next big thing coming out of Mumbai’s famed batting stable as his superlative double hundred propelled Rest of India to a commanding 381-3 against Madhya Pradesh on the opening day of Irani Cup, here on Wednesday.

Jaiswal’s 213 off 259 balls was well complemented by opener Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 154 (240 balls) after skipper Mayank Agarwal missed out on a run-feast on a batting belter.

The duo added a whopping 371 runs for the second wicket before both were dismissed in quick succession during the fag end of the day.

While Easwaran reached century way before Jaiswal, the Bengal right-hander paled in comparison to Mumbai southpaw’s regal shot selection and the manner in which he dominated the two MP spinners—off-break bowler Saransh Jain (0-103) and left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (0-90).

