Naveen-ul-Haq posts photo with Gautam Gambhir

Updated on: 08 May,2023 02:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

On a day when reports came out that Kohli has written a letter to BCCI claiming that he had not said anything to Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq, the pacer Instagrammed a picture with Gambhir and wrote: “Treat people the way you want to be treated.”

The verbal joust between LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli, which started during Match 43 of Indian Premier League 2023 at Lucknow a few days back, refuses to die down with the Afghan player firing fresh salvo on Saturday.


On a day when reports came out that Kohli has written a letter to  BCCI claiming that he had not said anything to Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq, the pacer Instagrammed a picture with Gambhir and wrote: “Treat people the way you want to be treated.”




