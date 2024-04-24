'Need to get our batting combinations right': CSK head coach Fleming

CSK have been juggling batters in the top three throughout the season. On Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad came to open while Mitchell was promoted to No. 3 from 5. In the previous game, Gaikwad pushed himself down to No. 3

Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are not looking for a “quick fix” to their issues in the batting department and head coach Stephen Fleming is ready to give the likes of Daryl Mitchell time to get settled in the top three after their fourth loss in eight games.

CSK have been juggling batters in the top three throughout the season. On Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad came to open while Mitchell was promoted to No. 3 from 5. In the previous game, Gaikwad pushed himself down to No. 3.

Following their dramatic loss to LSG at home, Fleming said they need to get their batting combinations right. “It’s a mixture of trying to find that [combination] and also form. We’re a little bit uncomfortable with some areas, so we’re trying to find not a quick fix, but the right combination where players are going to contribute for the back end of this tournament,” said Fleming after first loss of the season at home.

Mitchell, who was bought for R14 crore, has totalled 146 runs in seven innings. Fleming insisted that No. 3 is the ideal spot for the fellow New Zealander. “There’s a lot of pressure, obviously. Getting up the order is more comfortable for him. Me putting him down the order in the hitting role wasn’t his best position. “So, we’ve looked to rectify that and get him up the order where he has had his best performances internationally. That might take a little time, but the top three need to contribute the majority of runs.”

