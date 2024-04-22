Hosts Chennai Super Kings would hope top-order batsmen get their act together when they face Lucknow Super Giants in the reverse game today

CSK’s MS Dhoni (left) greets LSG’s Marcus Stoinis after their eight-wicket win in Lucknow last Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Unpredictable LSG to face in-form CSK at Chidambaram x 00:00

Revenge will be on defending champions Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) minds when they host an unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here in their reverse IPL fixture on Tuesday with both the teams desperate to break out of the mid-table logjam.

The last time the two teams faced off in Lucknow last week, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a record opening partnership which proved to be the difference as LSG joined CSK at eight points in the IPL standing.

The Super Kings have been a force to be reckoned with at home and they will look to set the record straight this time. Following the away loss, CSK will be eager to redeem themselves in the three consecutive home ties to march towards the playoffs.

For CSK, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube have done bulk of the scoring and their failure against LSG meant they didn’t get a flying start and also struggled in the middle overs.

While opener Rachin Ravindra’s form is a concern, CSK also promoted Ajinkya Rahane as the opener and as a result, Gaikwad pushed himself a spot down to three. Having scored three 50-plus scores as an opener so far, it would once again be a tricky call for Gaikwad to whether stick to the latest shuffle or promote himself back to the top.

While Ravindra Jadeja stepped up with a composed fifty, which allowed Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni to produce the late fireworks and give the team a fighting total, CSK would hope their top-order gets their act together before they face LSG again.

CSK’s bowling unit was at their wits end against the rampaging duo of Rahul and Quinton the other day.

Young Matheesha Pathirana was their best bowler but the onus will be on pacers Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman to produce a better show when they face the same opposition again.

