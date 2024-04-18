Breaking News
CSK's Rahane focuses on balancing and concentration drills
CSK’s Rahane focuses on balancing and concentration drills

Updated on: 18 April,2024 11:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Mumbai captain prepares well for Friday’s clash against Lucknow

Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane during the team's net session at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Tuesday (PIC/Subodh Mayure)

Listen to this article
Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) players utilised their stay in Mumbai by having a grueling net session at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Tuesday, two days after their victory over Mumbai Indians.


Though CSK’s heroes their 20-run win, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad preferred to take rest, some CSK key players like Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and few others practised under floodlights.


Rahane, who got out for five against MI, was the busiest player among the lot on Tuesday. First, he spent more than half an hour in the nets, focusing on playing all cricketing shots like on-drives, off-drives, flicks and pulls against  throwdowns. But he appeared to 

enjoy the second half of his training session more while doing some balancing as well as concentration drills along with team’s physiotherapist from Australia, Tommy Simsek. His drills included straight and sideways running, 20-yard quick running drills as a running between the wicket exercise. He also spent a good amount of time doing different balancing drills — on one leg as well as two. 

And finally, both Rahane and Simsek engaged themselves in concentration games, taking one-handed plastic ball catches which bounced from a table.  It will be interesting to see how much Rahane will benefit from these efforts in Chennai’s game against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

