IPL 2024: Despite underwhelming show, KKR CEO Venky Mysore backs Starc

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Starc’s rustiness in the T20 format came to fore as he conceded 100 runs without taking any wicket from his eight overs in the first two matches

Mitchell Starc and Venky Mysore. Pics/AFP

Under scrutiny for his poor show in the ongoing season, IPL’s costliest buy Mitchell Starc on Monday received the backing of Kolkata Knight Riders’s (KKR)  managing director and CEO Venky Mysore, who said they don’t think of him from an “investment standpoint”.


KKR had bought Starc for a record R24.75 crore, but it always came with a caveat as the Aussie left-arm quick had limited experience in the shortest format and was making a comeback to IPL after nine years. “He’s a superstar and he’s a quality player,” Mysore said on the sidelines of Knight Golf event at RCGC here.


“We don’t think of it from an investment standpoint, because you go to the auction and things happen in the auction, which is not in the hands of the player, nor is it in the hands of anybody else.

“We just felt that an addition to the team like Starc would add a lot of value, which it has.”

Starc’s rustiness in the T20 format came to fore as he conceded 100 runs without taking any wicket from his eight overs in the first two matches.

“There are times when games are up and down. Everybody gets taken to the cleaners at times, and there are other times they come and just do their thing and win games,” he said.

