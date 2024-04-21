Having to chase a humongous total of 223 runs in the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's opening batsmen were not able to score many runs. Dinesh Karthik also played a knock of 25 runs in 18 balls but failed to take the team home. He smashed 3 fours and 1 six

Kolkata Knight Riders (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR: Karn's heroics went into vain as Kolkata win the match by one run x 00:00

Karn Sharma's late heroics went into vain as Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. Karn Sharma smashed 20 runs off just seven deliveries including 3 sixes. Dinesh Karthik also played a knock of 25 runs in 18 balls but failed to take the team home. He smashed 3 fours and 1 six.

Having to chase a humongous total of 223 runs in the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's opening batsmen were not able to score many runs. Skipper Faf du Plessis departed for just seven runs. Stalwart Virat Kohli seemed quite promising with the willow, but the dismissal of the veteran will be a topic of discussion for a few days to come. Kohli scored 18 runs before getting caught in Harshit Rana's over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: Here's all you need to know

Will Jacks finally displayed his strokes in the IPL 2024. Facing just 32 deliveries, Jacks accumulated 55 runs including 4 fours and 5 sixes. He was further shouldered by Rajat Patidar who also scored 52 runs in just 23 balls. His knock was laced with 3 fours and 5 sixes.

All-rounder Cameron Green and Mahipal Lomror departed early in the IPL 2024 match against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Mitchell Starc in the start of his spell leaked 36 runs in two overs without a wicket. Spinner Sunil Narine who was not able to put on a show with the willow displayed his skills with the ball. He claimed two wickets by conceding 34 runs in four overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial fifty, followed by Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh's 27 and 24 runs, respectively. Also, Rinku Singh scored 24 runs in 16 balls. Opener Phil Salt missed his well-deserved half-century by just two runs. His 48-run knock came in just 14 deliveries which included 7 fours and 3 sixes.