‘Never felt it’s my season’s 1st Ranji,' says Mumbai's Hardik Tamore after scoring a ton in the semi-finals

Hardik Tamore. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Hardik Tamore’s timely century (115, 12x4, 1x6) helped the 41-time domestic champions post 393 all out against Uttar Pradesh on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy semi-finals in Bangalore on Wednesday.

When Tamore, 24, joined Yashasvi Jaiswal (100) on Tuesday, Mumbai had already lost their top four batsmen with the score reading 170. But Tamore showed discipline by remaining unbeaten on 51 on Day One and continued with the same approach to register his second first-class ton on Wednesday.

“It never felt that I was playing my first Ranji match of this season. Coach Amol sir [Muzumdar] gave me confidence. He told me that I’m playing well and that session [Wednesday’s first session which started late after lunch because of overnight rain] it is important to try to play till the end. I assured him I would. Yes, there was a pressure, but if want to play at the higher level, I must take pressure in a positive way,” Tamore, who got an opportunity because of Aditya Tare’s finger injury, told mid-day from Bangalore on Wednesday.

Tamore got his century with a two, off a reverse sweep against UP captain Karan Sharma and earned special praise from former Mumbai captain Muzumdar. Tamore explained: “Amol sir told me that it takes guts for a batsman to reverse sweep on 98. It was not a predetermined shot. I saw the point fielder was placed deep and got the ball in my range and went for my favourite shot,” added Tamore, who plays local cricket for DY Patil Sports Academy and led Mumbai U-25 to CK Nayudu triumph last April.