Breaking News
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
BJP's Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil meets Sanjay Raut
Two held for fraudulently withdrawing money at ATM in Navi Mumbai
People's mood has changed, it is against PM Modi: Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: Four killed, 10 injured in road accident in Sangli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Never write off Kohli says Aussie David Hussey
<< Back to Elections 2024

Never write off Kohli, says Aussie David Hussey

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

ou never write off champions like Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma. I’m sure Virat is going to be a dominant force [in the World Cup] that he has been for the better part of the decade. You never write off your champions”

Never write off Kohli, says Aussie David Hussey

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins (left), Jatin Paranjape (centre) and ex-Australia player David Hussey yesterday. PIc/G Krishnan

Listen to this article
Never write off Kohli, says Aussie David Hussey
x
00:00

Former Australia white-ball specialist David Hussey said on Tuesday that you don’t write off champion cricketers like Virat Kohli, whose strike rate in T20s is a talking point of late.


Talking on the sidelines of the launch of the tie-up between former Mumbai batsman and national selector Jatin Paranjape’s KheloMore, a digital platform that gives access for sport, and the Melbourne Cricket Academy (MCA), Hussey said: “Virat seems to take his game to a new level. You never write off champions like Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma. I’m sure Virat is going to be a dominant force [in the World Cup] that he has been for the better part of the decade. You never write off your champions.”


Picking India, Australia, Pakistan and the West Indies as the teams he thinks will finish in the top four of the T20 World Cup in June, Hussey said: “Any team can beat any team on a given day. Australia have some really good players. You have to hit form at the right time.”


Talking about the tie-up between KheloMore and Melbourne Cricket Academy, Paranjape said: “With Melbourne Cricket Academy, we provide the right platforms to play cricket right from 5-6 years for boys and girls.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

david hussey virat kohli sachin tendulkar rohit sharma ricky ponting steve smith cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK