The collaboration will aim to introduce MCA in Indian schools which will provide opportunities to cricket coaches and young talents. This will also help to change the method of cricket coaching being played in India by providing high-quality programs by Cricket Victoria

CEO of KheloMore Jatin Paranjpe, Former Australian cricketer David Hussey (Pic: Mid-Day)

KheloMore and Cricket Victoria announce the launch of Melbourne Cricket Academy in India

KheloMore is a digital platform to brings together young athletes and coaches online. The main aim of KheloMore is to encourage as many youngsters as possible to take up sports and excel in the field.

On April 2, 2024, KheloMore partnered up with Cricket Victoria to announce the launch of the Melbourne Cricket Academy in India. This will bridge the cricketing cultures between India and Victoria.

Jatin Paranjpe, CEO of KheloMore Sports said, “Launching the Melbourne Cricket Academy in India with Cricket Victoria is a proud moment for us at KheloMore. This venture is much more than a cricket academy; it’s a commitment to enriching the experience of our young cricket crazy consumers by providing certified coaches equipped with future-ready curriculum. KheloMore will also enable Melbourne Cricket Academy's certification courses to reach thousands of Coaches across India. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on nurturing future cricketing talent in India.”

Through this initiative, athletes will experience personal growth and make lifelong connections with other cricket enthusiasts.

Ahead of the collaboration Cricket Vitoria CEO Nick Cummins said, “We want to see the Melbourne Cricket Academy build on the legacy of cricket excellence in India. By providing a platform for aspiring cricketers to hone their skills, we aim to inspire a new generation of cricketing ambassadors who will champion the spirit of cricket on the global stage.”

The program has developed international cricket greats from the late Shane Warne to Glenn Maxwell and Meg Lanning.