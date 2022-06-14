Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Prophet remark row: Muslim body condemns threats to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New Zealand fight back after England seamer James Anderson takes 650th Test wicket

New Zealand fight back after England seamer James Anderson takes 650th Test wicket

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Nottingham
AFP |

Top

Anderson was gifted his landmark wicket as New Zealand opener Tom Latham left a straight ball that clattered into his stumps

New Zealand fight back after England seamer James Anderson takes 650th Test wicket

James Anderson. Pic/AFP


Devon Conway scored 52 as New Zealand reached 114-2 at tea after England’s James Anderson claimed his 650th Test wicket on the fourth day of the second Test. 

Anderson was gifted his landmark wicket as New Zealand opener Tom Latham left a straight ball that clattered into his stumps.




Also Read: ENG vs NZ: Joe Root becomes first player to hit 3000 run mark in WTC


The 39-year-old fast bowler is just third man ever to reach the landmark after spin legends Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

james anderson test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK