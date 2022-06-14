New Zealand fight back after England seamer James Anderson takes 650th Test wicket

Anderson was gifted his landmark wicket as New Zealand opener Tom Latham left a straight ball that clattered into his stumps

James Anderson. Pic/AFP

Devon Conway scored 52 as New Zealand reached 114-2 at tea after England’s James Anderson claimed his 650th Test wicket on the fourth day of the second Test.

Anderson was gifted his landmark wicket as New Zealand opener Tom Latham left a straight ball that clattered into his stumps.

Also Read: ENG vs NZ: Joe Root becomes first player to hit 3000 run mark in WTC

The 39-year-old fast bowler is just third man ever to reach the landmark after spin legends Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever