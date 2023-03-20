No one can beat us if we bring our A game: DC pacer Shikha Pandey

The last time Delhi and Mumbai met in the WPL, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had bowled out Meg Lanning & Co for just 105 and chased down the total with five overs to spare

Shikha Pandey

Delhi Capitals will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium today.

Delhi’s fast-bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey was upbeat despite their last outing. “Our performance in our last game against Gujarat Giants showed that DC don’t give up easily. It was a great effort from our team to get close to the target. And if we bring our A game then no team can beat us,” the pacer said in a media release issued by the franchise on Sunday.

The last time Delhi and Mumbai met in the WPL, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had bowled out Meg Lanning & Co for just 105 and chased down the total with five overs to spare.

Shikha pointed out that Delhi’s batters are eager to regroup and put up a strong batting show against Mumbai’s bowling line-up.

“We are expecting a huge fight from the Mumbai Indians and we are looking forward to the game. Our bowling department has been performing very well on non-bowler-friendly wickets. The batters will look to come together and pose a threat against MI as well,” she said.

