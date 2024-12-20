"No shame in getting out to someone with his quality": Somerset batter recalls battle with Ravichandran Ashwin

In 2019, during a fixture between Somerset and Nottinghamshire, Abell and Ravichandran Ashwin squared off against each other in Taunton. Ravichandran Ashwin debuted in 2011 in the Test match against West Indies. Since then, the veteran ended his career with 106 Tests by clinching 537 wickets including 37 five-wicket hauls

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Somerset cricketer Tom Abell opened up on his face-off with Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently drew curtains on his illustrious international cricket.

In 2019, during a fixture between Somerset and Nottinghamshire, Abell and Ravichandran Ashwin squared off against each other in Taunton.

Abell, who has earned a reputation for himself with consistent performances in the county, was no match for Ashwin's prowess.

The 30-year-old fell short and ended up giving away his wicket to the seasoned off-spinner.

After the 38-year-old ball-turner announced his retirement from international cricket, Abell recalled his battle with Ashwin. He admitted he had no shame in losing his wicket to someone of his calibre.

"I have watched Ashwin play for India on TV. He is one of the best spinners ever to play. From my experience, it was amazing, testing yourself against that sort of quality. He is an off-spin bowler, but he takes it to a completely different level. I have no shame in getting out to someone with Ashwin's quality. It is great to have the opportunity to play against a player like that", Abell told ANI.

Ravichandran Ashwin debuted in 2011 in the Test match against West Indies. Since then, the veteran ended his career with 106 Tests by clinching 537 wickets including 37 five-wicket hauls. He also has 3,503 runs with the willow.

Ravichandran Ashwin featured in 23 Test matches against Australia and snapped 115 wickets with an economy rate of 2.71. The spinner also holds the record for bagging the most wickets in a single Border-Gavaskar series. He registered 29 wickets during the 2020-21 edition.

In the longest format of the game, Ravichandran Ashwin set numerous records that may prove difficult to surpass. He is the fastest Indian bowler to claim 350 Test wickets and ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble, with 537 dismissals at an economy rate of 2.83.

