"Not getting many Test opportunities breeds more hunger", says Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel. Pic/AFP

Following his 10-wicket haul, Ajaz Patel was disappointed for not getting many opportunities to prove himself in Test cricket. He believes that such setbacks boosts the drive and ambition of New Zealand spinners to prove their worth in the subcontinent.

The Kiwi spinners often face challenges at home as the New Zealand pitches are more pace-friendly. Following the matter, Ajaz Patel said, "If you ask all New Zealand spinners, it is difficult."

"Sometimes, obviously you don't get as many opportunities at home because of our home conditions," Ajaz Patel told reporters here on Friday ahead of New Zealand's one-off Test against Afghanistan, which begins from September 9.

"But it breeds more hunger when you do come to conditions like this and you know conditions that are spin-friendly and you're quite hungry to get out there and play and put your best foot forward and perform. But it's really important that you do prepare accordingly and prepare well," he added.

The Mumbai-born cricketer earlier claimed all the 10 wickets against India in the first innings of the Mumbai Test match back in 2021. With this, Ajaz Patel became only the third player to achieve the rare feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

Since then, Ajaz Patel has featured in only five Test matches out of which four were in the subcontinent. Further, he stated that he understands the reason behind fewer opportunities.

"We're in a professional environment and for us it's really important to just go out there and continue to work on our game and keep improving and keep growing. "After the 10 wickets obviously you're a little bit disappointed that you don't get as many opportunities but at the same time as a player it's still about growing your game and it's opportunities to develop and grow. "Since my 10 wickets, I've kind of remodeled my run-up and look to grow myself and try and get better. So, it's always about improving and it's always about making sure that you're ready whenever that next opportunity comes and putting your hand up."

Ahead of New Zealand's long Test schedule, Ajaz Patel is excited that he has a great opportunity to feature in six longest-format games. The "Black Caps" will lock horns with Afghanistan for one Test, Sri Lanka for two and Team India for three Test matches.

"It always depends on conditions and I guess it depends on form and you know making sure you play well so you don't take it lightly."

"But it is a great opportunity with so many games in Asia to then kind of have those opportunities as a spinner. So it's something that I'm looking forward to and pretty excited," he added. The one-off game will be the first time Afghanistan and New Zealand face each other in Tests. It is also the first time Patel has returned to India after his 10-wicket haul.

"It's always special to come back to India especially after my last game here. It's a different challenge now, different surface, place, opposition. So, it's just about looking at what's in front of us and then assessing what the wicket's doing and how it's going to play," he said.

Afghanistan have improved leaps and bounds in the white-ball formats but have little experience playing Tests.

"Afghanistan are a quality outfit and obviously they don't have as much experience but they'll certainly put up a good fight. So, we're definitely not going to take them lightly," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)