Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana also copped criticism for their running between the wickets, which improved drastically against Sri Lanka. Team India will lock horns with Australia in their next clash. It will be a change of venue for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co

Shafali Verma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Not going in with pre-determined mindset has helped Smiriti and me", says Shafali Verma x 00:00

Team India batswoman Shafali Verma said that she and her opening partner Smriti Mandhana have left behind the thought of entering the ground with predetermined ideas about targeting specific bowling. She further stated that this has helped the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smriti-Shafali stitched a partnership of 98 runs which helped India to secure an 82-run victory over Sri Lanka. In her 38-ball 50, Mandhana attacked the spinners, which is noteworthy since she typically relies on Shafali to handle tweakers.

"Yes, we have a very good combination now, as you said. That's because now we don't go being pre-determined. Whoever is connecting well with the bat and ball on that day, we try to give singles and let her play more balls," Shafali said at the post-match press conference.

Also Read: "Please learn something from India": Former cricketer to Pakistan

"She's hitting the spinners very well. So, it's a good thing. And we both just try to give as good a start as we can then it'd be good for the team to build a good inning and hit a good target," she added.

After suffering a heavy loss against New Zealand, the wins against Pakistan and especially Sri Lanka have boosted Team India's net run rate. Currently, India is in the second spot in Group A of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian women have, however, struggled to hit the maximums at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, where they have played all of their matches till now.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana also copped criticism for their running between the wickets, which improved drastically against Sri Lanka.

"We missed a lot of runs in the starting. I know about that. I think we're used to the condition. Maybe because of that, we're running well in between wickets. But we're trying to get the first run fast. Because the ground is very big, 70 meters, if I'm not wrong.

"So, we try to take the first run fast. It's very difficult to hit the sixes but we're thinking of taking the first run fast," Shafali said.

Team India will lock horns with Australia in their next clash. It will be a change of venue for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

"For Sharjah, we will have three days off, If I am not wrong. So, we will work on the process and we will focus on what we can do to be confident. And hopefully, if we give our 100% individually then of course, we will win."

(With PTI Inputs)