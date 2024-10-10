"Please learn something from India": Former cricketer to Pakistan

Pakistan team has been struggling to capitalize on their opponents since the ODI World Cup in 2023. There have been several changes for the captaincy slots. Currently, Shan Masood is leading the side in the Test series against England

Former cricketer Basit Ali slammed the Pakistani team after Team India's stellar performances in the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar Reddy shone with the willow as well as the ball. He played a fiery knock of 74 runs off just 34 deliveries including 4 fours and 7 sixes. Later, he also snapped two wickets following which he was honoured with the "Player of the Match" award.

Team India won the match by 86 runs and clinched the series by 2-0 with one match left. The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on Saturday.

"The thought process is very important, which is missing in Pakistani cricket. India rested Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal but nobody rests in our team. So, please learn something from India," Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"The kind of sixes that Nitish hit should be called 'Athhe' and not sixes. And then Rinku Singh is Michael Bevan after all. Gautam Gambhir's thinking has been a success. I am not saying that he will win the World Cup straight away. Even if he flops, Gautam won't stop backing him because they pick players and make them and this is the best example of that," the former cricketer added.

Pakistan team has been struggling to capitalize on their opponents since the ODI World Cup in 2023. There have been several changes for the captaincy slots. Currently, Shan Masood is leading the side in the Test series against England.

A few weeks back, Babar Azam stepped down the T20I captaincy. Additionally, there have been speculations that ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is looking for other venues. Till now Pakistan holds the hosting rights and there is no confirmation from the ICC.

