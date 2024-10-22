Over the years, Joe Root has always dominated the game whenever he has stepped onto the crease. As he continues to enchant the world of cricket with his fathomable prowess, Cook sees only one player close to his friend

Alastair Cook, Joe Root (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Not Kohli or Smith, Cook names player who stands closest to Joe Root in Tests x 00:00

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes that in form Joe Root is only matched by New Zealand's stalwart Kane Williamson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Root and Williamson is among the "Fab Four" which also include Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. With the time passing by, Joe Root has showcased his exceptional skills in Test cricket.

Joe Root is considered to be the player who can go past Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket history. Currently, the Englishman has 12,716 runs to his name and is just shy of 3,206 runs to overtake Tendulkar for becoming the highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | 'Little overweight, disciplinary issues': Prithvi Shaw's omission from Mumbai squad involves factors beyond just fitness

Over the years, Joe Root has always dominated the game whenever he has stepped onto the crease. As he continues to enchant the world of cricket with his fathomable prowess, Cook sees only one player close to his friend.

"I think at this precise moment in time, I find it hard to see anyone playing as well as Joe Root. Over the last year or so of the so-called 'Big Four', I think Williamson and him are probably in the best form at the moment," Cook said during a round-table interview hosted by the ICC.

"They're all wonderful, wonderful players, all very different, actually, in their methods and ways of playing. But one thing which, kind of unites them is that hunger and desire to keep improving and keep churning out the runs," he remarked.

Root is currently featuring in the ongoing three-match Test series against Pakistan. Williamson has been named in the New Zealand's squad for the three Tests against India. However, he missed out on the Kiwis series opener in Bengaluru due to a groin strain. He will even miss out on the second Test after coach Gary Stead confirmed his unavailability.

Joe Root is the second-highest run-scorer after the first two Tests against Pakistan in Multan. He has garnered 314 runs, averaging 104.67. He will be keen to improve his tally during the series decider in Rawalpindi, beginning on Thursday.

(With ANI Inputs)