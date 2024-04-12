Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Not many bowling weapons so batters must score extra RCB skipper Faf
<< Back to Elections 2024

Not many bowling weapons, so batters must score extra: RCB skipper Faf

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don’t have as many weapons in our bowling

Not many bowling weapons, so batters must score extra: RCB skipper Faf

Faf du Plessis

Listen to this article
Not many bowling weapons, so batters must score extra: RCB skipper Faf
x
00:00

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis feels his side doesn’t have enough firepower in the bowling department, and hence, the batters will have to compensate for it going forward. RCB endured their fifth loss in six matches here on Thursday.


Also Read: I try not to be one-trick pony: MI’s Bumrah after 5-21 v RCB


“I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don’t have as many weapons in our bowling. So, it comes down to the batting. From a bowling perspective, we have lacked penetration. We have to get them two or three down in the Powerplay, always feels like we are on the back foot after the first four overs,” Du Plessis said after their seven-wicket loss to MI.


Du Plessis feels RCB were few runs short of a winning score as the dew played a big part in the second innings. “Very tough pill to swallow. It was very wet out there, it will be nice to win a toss somehow. Credit to MI for  how they came out and made our bowlers make a lot of mistakes. Anyone that came in, found the middle of the bat,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru faf du plessis IPL 2024 sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK