I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don’t have as many weapons in our bowling

Faf du Plessis

Listen to this article Not many bowling weapons, so batters must score extra: RCB skipper Faf x 00:00

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis feels his side doesn’t have enough firepower in the bowling department, and hence, the batters will have to compensate for it going forward. RCB endured their fifth loss in six matches here on Thursday.

Also Read: I try not to be one-trick pony: MI’s Bumrah after 5-21 v RCB

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don’t have as many weapons in our bowling. So, it comes down to the batting. From a bowling perspective, we have lacked penetration. We have to get them two or three down in the Powerplay, always feels like we are on the back foot after the first four overs,” Du Plessis said after their seven-wicket loss to MI.

Du Plessis feels RCB were few runs short of a winning score as the dew played a big part in the second innings. “Very tough pill to swallow. It was very wet out there, it will be nice to win a toss somehow. Credit to MI for how they came out and made our bowlers make a lot of mistakes. Anyone that came in, found the middle of the bat,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever