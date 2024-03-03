Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > NZ vs AUS 1st Test Glenn Phillips picks 5 wickets Australia bowled out for 164 on Day 3
NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Glenn Phillips picks 5 wickets, Australia bowled out for 164 on Day 3

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Wellington
AP , PTI |

Australia increased its lead to 368 after leading by 204 on the first innings. At stumps, NZ were 111-3, still 257 runs behind

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his five wickets as he walks from the field at the end of the Australian 2nd innings during day three of the first International cricket Test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Pic/AFP

Part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips took 5-45 as New Zealand bowled out Australia for 164 in its second innings on  Day Three of the first Test here on Saturday.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Avesh's shine against Vidarbha, bags 4 wickets on Day 1


Phillips’s maiden five-wicket total comprised the wickets of Usman Khawaja (28), first-innings centurion Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), Mitch Marsh for a first-ball duck and Alex Carey (3). Australia increased its lead to 368 after leading by 204 on the first innings. At stumps, NZ were 111-3, still 257 runs behind.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

