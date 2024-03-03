NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Glenn Phillips picks 5 wickets, Australia bowled out for 164 on Day 3

Australia increased its lead to 368 after leading by 204 on the first innings. At stumps, NZ were 111-3, still 257 runs behind

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his five wickets as he walks from the field at the end of the Australian 2nd innings during day three of the first International cricket Test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Pic/AFP

Part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips took 5-45 as New Zealand bowled out Australia for 164 in its second innings on Day Three of the first Test here on Saturday.

Phillips’s maiden five-wicket total comprised the wickets of Usman Khawaja (28), first-innings centurion Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), Mitch Marsh for a first-ball duck and Alex Carey (3). Australia increased its lead to 368 after leading by 204 on the first innings. At stumps, NZ were 111-3, still 257 runs behind.

