The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI Women's World Cup 2025.

The board has appointed Fatima Sana as the captain to lead the side in the global showpiece. The management has also picked Eyman Fatima, who recently made her debut in the T20Is in Ireland.

Eyman recently impressed spectators by showcasing her skills in Pakistan's National T20 tournament in May.

Apart from her, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah are all set for their maiden ODI World Cup appearances. Taking to X:

Pakistan gear up for the #CWC25 challenge under the leadership of Fatima Sana 👊



The global tournament will kick off from September 30 to November 2, with Pakistan set to begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2.

The Pakistan women's cricket team will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which was held in April this year.

The side finished in the pole position, after winning all their games, including victories against the West Indies and Bangladesh.

The high-voltage clash between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, is set to be played on October 5 at R. Premadasa Stadium.

The same squad will feature against South Africa in a three-game ODI series before the highly anticipated World Cup. The ODI series will be played in Lahore between 16 and 22 September.

The 15 players and the five reserve players will take part in a 14-day camp before the South Africa series from Friday, 29 August. Under the guidance of the coaching staff led by head coach Muhammad Wasim, the players will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches.

Pakistan's squad for ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Travelling Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

