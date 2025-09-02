Breaking News
ODI Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand appoint Craig McMillan as full-time assistant coach

Updated on: 02 September,2025 05:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With this, Craig McMillan will step away from his commentary career and other coaching commitments. He was part of the management during the New Zealand women's team's title-winning run in the T20 World Cup last year, and expressed his delight at joining the side on a full-time basis

ODI Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand appoint Craig McMillan as full-time assistant coach

Craig McMillan (Pic: X/@ICC)

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan was on Tuesday appointed as assistant coach of the women's team, with the ODI World Cup 2025 less than a month away. McMillan will now work with head coach Ben Sawyer and batting coach Dean Brownlie.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday released a statement, which read, "McMillan will dedicate his time solely to the 'White Ferns' and the female Players of Interest programme".

With this, the 48-year-old will step away from his commentary career and other coaching commitments. He was part of the management during the New Zealand women's team's title-winning run in the T20 World Cup last year, and expressed his delight at joining the side on a full-time basis.


On his appointment, McMillan expressed happiness by saying that he is 'excited' to work with the 'talented players'.

"I'm over the moon to be in this role with the White Ferns. The women's game is going from strength to strength, and I'm excited to continue to work with our talented players and help them reach their goals," he said. "The last year has gone so quickly, and I've loved every minute of being part of a team that continues to improve, challenge one another, and does special things on the world stage."

McMillan also assured that the New Zealand women's team's preparations for the ODI World Cup, which will be held later this year in India and Sri Lanka, are well underway.

"It's been a busy period leading into the 50-over World Cup. We've had a number of camps, including one in Chennai, which exposed the players to Indian conditions like what they'll face in October-November. The team is pumped to get back to India and take on another World Cup," he concluded.

The ODI Women's World Cup 2025 is all set to kick start from September 30 and will be held in India and Sri Lanka. The 'White Ferns' will begin their campaign with a clash against the Australian Women's team on October 1 at the Holkar Stadium in India.

The final of the Women's ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played on November 2, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

(With ANI Inputs)

