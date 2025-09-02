Pat Cummins bowled more than 95 overs across four Tests in the UK and the Caribbean this winter before experiencing back pain. His medical scans revealed "a level of lumbar bone stress" that CA says will "require further management" in the build-up to the marquee Ashes

The pacer has been struggling with a lower-back issue, following which Cricket Australia said that his rehabilitation is being managed, considering the much-needed appearance in The Ashes.

Australia's star pacer and Test skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Team India and New Zealand.

Australia's star pacer and Test skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Team India and New Zealand.

The pacer has been struggling with a lower-back issue, following which Cricket Australia said that his rehabilitation is being managed, considering the much-needed appearance in The Ashes.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand) and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," read CA's statement.

The Aussies will lock horns against New Zealand for three T20I matches, scheduled to begin on October 1. Later, the side will clash against the "Men in Blue" for three ODIs and five T20I matches.

The ODI series between India and Australia will begin from October 19, whereas the T20I series is scheduled to kick off from October 29.

The home Ashes campaign begins against England in Perth on November 21.

The 32-year-old bowled more than 95 overs across four Tests in the UK and the Caribbean this winter before experiencing back pain. His medical scans revealed "a level of lumbar bone stress" that CA says will "require further management" in the build-up to the marquee Ashes.

It is a recurrence of the back issue that troubled Cummins early in his career, raising concerns over whether he can withstand the hectic Ashes that have five Tests in seven weeks.

Additionally, Australia's lead pacer Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. Making his debut in 2012, Starc has donned the Australian colours on 65 occasions in the shortest format of the game.

He drew curtains in the format with 79 wickets under his belt. His best bowling figures in T20Is remain four wickets for 20 runs. With the willow, the left-handed also has 98 runs, with a top score of 14 runs.

The 35-year-old also walked away from the format as the second-highest wicket-taker for the Aussies in the format. Enjoying the top spot on the list is spinner, Adam Zampa, who has so far claimed 130 wickets in 103 matches.

(With PTI Inputs)