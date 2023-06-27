Emulating the success of the 2011 World Cup triumph, India is looking to win the upcoming tournament for Virat Kohli like the batch of 2011 won it for Sachin Tendulkar, feels former opener Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag (L), Virat kohli (R) (Pic: AFP/PTI)

Listen to this article ODI World Cup 2023: India looking to win for Virat Kohli, feels Virender Sehwag x 00:00

Emulating the success of the 2011 World Cup triumph, India is looking to win the upcoming tournament for Virat Kohli like the batch of 2011 won it for Sachin Tendulkar, feels former opener Virender Sehwag.

The ICC on Tuesday announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 here, which begins on October 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with England and New Zealand playing the opening match. The world's largest cricket stadium will also host the final on November 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates and venues announced; Ahmedabad to host final

Since winning the 2011 World Cup which Kohli was a part of, India have won only one ICC event -- the 2013 Champions Trophy -- and their wait for lifting a trophy in another global event has now lasted more than a decade.

"We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. We won the World Cup, and it was a great exit for Sachin paaji," Sehwag said during an ICC event to announce the World Cup schedule.

"Virat Kohli is (now) in Sachin Tendulkar's shoes. The way he plays, he talks, he looks after the others and the way he plays cricket with his passion, he is the one now. Everybody is looking to win this World Cup for Virat Kohli," he added.

"Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 per cent. I think Virat Kohli is also looking (forward) to this World Cup.

"(About) 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India."

With the country hosting the World Cup later this year wherein India will feature in nine different venues alone in the league stage, the expectations will be high for them to be at their absolute best and end their ICC title drought.

‘India favourites to win clash against Pakistan’

Sehwag said India are favourites to win their blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad because they can handle pressure comparatively better.

Sehwag said, "I feel that now India handles the pressure that is why they win whereas Pakistan have a burden that they haven't won against India. In the 1990s, they were good at dealing with pressure but after 2000, India soak it better.

"If any player says that they don't feel pressure, I don't think it's right. We used to say it too but at the end of the day, we know it's an India versus Pakistan game and emotions run high," he said.

Sehwag said players from countries like England and Australia tend to do well if the wickets are good but the same players struggle against spin.

"A player from the subcontinent has a better idea (of playing spin) than someone coming from outside," he said, adding that India and Pakistan could end up playing a final before the final if they meet in the semifinals.

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan said since the World Cup is in the subcontinent, spinners will have a big role to play and agreed with Sehwag that India, England, Australia and Pakistan could be the favourites for the semifinals.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Sri Lanka advance as Ireland crash out of ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers