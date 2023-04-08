Breaking News
Down the memory lane! MS Dhoni visits 2011 World Cup-winning six spot

Updated on: 08 April,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

On Friday, MCA president Amol Kale and Secretary Ajinkya Naik felicitated Dhoni at the same spot. The legendary cricketer also cut a ribbon in the area where the six could have landed

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP


MS Dhoni was seen at the MCA pavilion as well, looking calm just like he did as he smashed that 2011 ODI World Cup-winning six off Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara on April 2 of that year.


The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to reserve that spot [encompassing five seats], where Dhoni hit his memorable six.



On Friday, MCA president Amol Kale and Secretary Ajinkya Naik felicitated Dhoni at the same spot. The legendary cricketer also cut a ribbon in the area where the six could have landed.

