Down the memory lane! MS Dhoni visits 2011 World Cup-winning six spot

On Friday, MCA president Amol Kale and Secretary Ajinkya Naik felicitated Dhoni at the same spot. The legendary cricketer also cut a ribbon in the area where the six could have landed

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

MS Dhoni was seen at the MCA pavilion as well, looking calm just like he did as he smashed that 2011 ODI World Cup-winning six off Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara on April 2 of that year.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to reserve that spot [encompassing five seats], where Dhoni hit his memorable six.

