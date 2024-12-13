Speaking about India's approach for the upcoming third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kapil advised the team to focus on enjoying the game

Kapil Dev. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'He'll be back': Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid scrutiny over form and captaincy x 00:00

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has come out in support of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been under scrutiny for his poor Test form.

Kapil shared his thoughts at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event on Thursday, hosted by KHUSHII, an NGO he founded in 2003.

While speaking to ANI, the cricket legend said, "Everyone faces bad and good times. On one day, Rohit was also performing like the big player he is. He has so much talent and ability. All it takes is one big performance and he will be back."

In the ongoing 2024-25 Test season, which started with home series against Bangladesh in September, Rohit has made 142 runs in six Tests across 12 innings at an average of 11.83, with best score of 52 and just one fifty to his name. This year overall, Rohit has made 597 runs in 12 Tests and 23 innings at an average of 27.13, with two centuries and two fifties and best score of 131. Also, after a home series loss to New Zealand after wins over Bangladesh, which was a humiliating 0-3 whitewash, and pink-ball Test loss to Australia at Adelaide, Rohit's captaincy is under question.

Speaking about India's approach for the upcoming third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kapil advised the team to focus on enjoying the game.

"At the moment, I will just say, go enjoy yourself. Express yourself, play well," said the cricket legend.

The third Test of the series is set to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Following a resounding 295-run defeat to the visitors at Perth's Optus Stadium--where standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on display--the hosts bounced back strongly with a 10-wicket win in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval, where they were given just 19 runs to chase after a disappointing show by Indian batters.

With the five-match series now level at 1-1, the next encounter takes place at "The Gabba," a venue where an inexperienced Indian side handed Australia their first Test loss in over 32 years during the 2020-21 tour. Also, this year, West Indies had defeated Australia at Brisbane too in a pink-ball Test thanks to a memorable spell from pacer Shamar Joseph. These two losses put Aussies, battling demons of their own, under pressure.

Meanwhile, the ADC event was attended by personalities including veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and veteran Indian screenwriter and lyricist, Sussanne Khan among others.

ADC is a boutique art event that showcases India's artistic future. It also supports philanthropic efforts by donating part of its proceeds to KHUSHII, an NGO focused on the education and empowerment of underprivileged communities.

