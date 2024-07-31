Gautam Gambhir also asked his players to increase their fitness levels when they will be back in action ahead of the Bangladesh series. Washington Sundar was named the Player of the Match for the third T20I against Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Outstanding captaincy": Gautam Gambhir hails Suryakumar's captaincy x 00:00

Newly appointed Gautam Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav following his captaincy in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India sealed the series with a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka. In the three matches, Suryakumar Yadav accumulated 92 runs with a strike rate of 195.74 for which he was awarded the "Player of the Series."

In a video shared on the official X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gambhir congratulated the Men in Blue for their series win over Sri Lanka.

"Congratulations on a great win. Congratulations to Suryakumar Yadav as well. Outstanding captaincy and more important as well because I asked for something before the start of the game and you actually delivered it. This is what happens when you keep fighting. You don't give up...," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir also asked his players to increase their fitness levels when they will be back in action ahead of the Bangladesh series.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Then Dhoni, now Swapnil Kusale, the inspirational story of ticket collector

"Some of the guys, who will not be part of the 50-over format will have a longer beak, so make sure when you come back for the Bangladesh Series, you can take a break. You absolutely deserve it. But more importantly, keep your skills and especially your fitness levels high...," he added.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against India.

It was a team performance from the Men in Blue in the first innings, all the batters contributed while setting a target. Shubman Gill (39 runs from 37 balls, 3 fours) was the highest run-getter among his teammates. Riyan Parag (26 runs from 18 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Washington Sundar (25 runs from 18 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) played a crucial role in the death overs and powered India to 137/9 after the end of the 20 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana led the Sri Lanka bowling attack and he bagged three wickets for 28 runs in his four-over spell. Wanindu Hasaranga also picked up two wickets and gave away 29 runs.

During the run chase, Kusal Perera (46 runs from 34 balls, 5 fours) and Kusal Mendis (43 runs from 41 balls, 3 fours) were the top performers for the hosts in the final T20I game of the series and propelled Sri Lanka to 137/8 to take the match into the super over. Opener Pathum Nissanka (26 runs from 27 balls, 5 fours) also played a supportive role while batting.

The talking point of the match is Rinku Singh and skipper Suryakumar Yadav taking two wickets each in their respective spells. The India skipper defended six runs in the final over and forced the match into the super over. Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar also took two wickets in their respective spells.

In the super over, the hosts could only score 2/2 after batting first. While chasing, Suryakumar Yadav ended the match with the first ball after he smashed a sweep towards the short fine leg for a four.

Washington Sundar was named the Player of the Match for the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

(With ANI Inputs)