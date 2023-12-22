Meanwhile, former champions IES New English School (Bandra) beat General Education Academy (Chembur) by four wickets

Arhaam Jain and Nikhil Verma

Oxford's Arhaam shines in 126-run win over SVIS

Riding on Arhaam Jain’s 100 (19x4) and Arhaan Patel’s 66, Oxford Public School (Kandivli) outclassed Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) by 126 runs in the U-14 Giles Shield match at the Oval Maidan on Thursday. Batting first, Oxford posted 271-6 in the allotted 45 overs. Uday Singh claimed 3-55 for the losing team. In reply, the Borivli team were bowled out for 145 in 43.2 overs. Saish Padwal scored 46.

In another match, thanks to Nikhil Verma’s (5-40 and 70 not out) all-round performance and Rudra Patkar’s 3-18, Dr Antonio Da Silva High School outclassed Anjuman-I-Islam High School (Urdu) by 10 wickets, while chasing 124 convincingly.

Meanwhile, former champions IES New English School (Bandra) beat General Education Academy (Chembur) by four wickets.