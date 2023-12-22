Breaking News
Oxfords Arhaam shines in 126 run win over SVIS

Oxford’s Arhaam shines in 126-run win over SVIS

Updated on: 22 December,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Meanwhile, former champions IES New English School (Bandra) beat General Education Academy (Chembur) by four wickets

Arhaam Jain and Nikhil Verma

Riding on Arhaam Jain’s 100 (19x4) and Arhaan Patel’s 66, Oxford Public School (Kandivli) outclassed Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) by 126 runs in the U-14 Giles Shield match at the Oval Maidan on Thursday. Batting first,  Oxford posted 271-6 in the allotted 45 overs. Uday Singh claimed 3-55 for the losing team. In reply, the Borivli team were bowled out for 145 in 43.2 overs. Saish Padwal scored 46.


Also Read: Lakshya, Kashyap on the move


In another match, thanks to Nikhil Verma’s (5-40 and 70 not out) all-round performance and Rudra Patkar’s 3-18, Dr Antonio Da Silva High School outclassed Anjuman-I-Islam High School (Urdu) by 10 wickets, while chasing 124 convincingly.


Meanwhile, former champions IES New English School (Bandra) beat General Education Academy (Chembur) by four wickets.

