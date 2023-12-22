Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lakshya Kashyap on the move

Lakshya, Kashyap on the move

Updated on: 22 December,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Guwahati
Agencies |

Top

Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8, 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18, 21-11 winner in 32 minutes.  Ayush Shetty faced a tough challenge from Neer Nehwal but emerged victorious 23-25, 21-18, 21-12

Lakshya, Kashyap on the move

Lakshya Sen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lakshya, Kashyap on the move
x
00:00

Commonwealth Games gold medallist and top seed Lakshya Sen and top-billed Aakarshi Kashyap reached the men’s and women’s singles third round respectively in the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships here on Thursday.


Also Read: Gukesh beats Erigaisi for Chennai Grand Masters title


Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8, 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18, 21-11 winner in 32 minutes.  Ayush Shetty faced a tough challenge from Neer Nehwal but emerged victorious 23-25, 21-18, 21-12.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lakshya Sen badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK