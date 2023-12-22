Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8, 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18, 21-11 winner in 32 minutes. Ayush Shetty faced a tough challenge from Neer Nehwal but emerged victorious 23-25, 21-18, 21-12

Lakshya Sen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Lakshya, Kashyap on the move x 00:00

Commonwealth Games gold medallist and top seed Lakshya Sen and top-billed Aakarshi Kashyap reached the men’s and women’s singles third round respectively in the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Also Read: Gukesh beats Erigaisi for Chennai Grand Masters title

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8, 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18, 21-11 winner in 32 minutes. Ayush Shetty faced a tough challenge from Neer Nehwal but emerged victorious 23-25, 21-18, 21-12.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever