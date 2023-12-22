Gukesh beats Erigaisi for Chennai Grand Masters title

Erigaisi tied Gukesh for first place with 4.5 points after he defeated Hungarian Sanan Sjugirov in the final round

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh won the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship title here on Thursday, edging out compatriot Arjun Erigaisi on the tie-break after they finished equal on points.

The Chennai GM, who finished with a score of 4.5 points from seven rounds after a draw against fellow Indian GM P Harikrishna in the final round, improved his chances of qualifying for next year’s Candidates tournament.

Erigaisi tied Gukesh for first place with 4.5 points after he defeated Hungarian Sanan Sjugirov in the final round.

