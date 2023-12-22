Breaking News
Gukesh beats Erigaisi for Chennai Grand Masters title

Gukesh beats Erigaisi for Chennai Grand Masters title

Updated on: 22 December,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Erigaisi tied Gukesh for first place with 4.5 points after he defeated Hungarian Sanan Sjugirov in the final round

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh won the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship title here on Thursday, edging out compatriot Arjun Erigaisi on the tie-break after they finished equal on points.


Also Read: Unseeded Mukul shocks eighth seed Purvaan


The Chennai GM, who finished with a score of 4.5 points from seven rounds after a draw against fellow Indian GM P Harikrishna in the final round, improved his chances of qualifying for next year’s Candidates tournament.


Erigaisi tied Gukesh for first place with 4.5 points after he defeated Hungarian Sanan Sjugirov in the final round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

