Unseeded Mukul shocks eighth seed Purvaan

Updated on: 22 December,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Playing with white pieces, Mukul initiated the Max Lange attack against Purvaan in the symmetrical king-pawn opening

Unseeded Mukul shocks eighth seed Purvaan

Mukul Rane

In a stunning upset, unrated Mukul Rane emerged victorious against eighth seeded Purvaan Shah (ELO 1300), in the second round, propelling himself into the top ranks alongside the elite seeded players in the Rs 2.5 lakh price money 360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.


Playing with white pieces, Mukul initiated the Max Lange attack against Purvaan in the symmetrical king-pawn opening.


Both players demonstrated proficiency in this theoretical line, and soon Purvaan not only achieved parity but also gained an advantage in material. Nevertheless, his eagerness to secure an extra pawn proved to be his undoing, as he overlooked a back-rank checkmate, squandering the fruits of his earlier efforts.

In a brief but noteworthy result, Kiyan Sanghavi extended his positive streak by securing a draw against Shravana Agarwal while playing from the black side in the 
London system opening.

