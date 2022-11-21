Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen wins 15th race of the year

“Incredible to win again here and 15th win of the season—unbelievable,” said Verstappen after taking what was his 35th career win

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with the winner’s trophy in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Double world champion Max Verstappen took a record 15th win of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman, who wrapped up the title last month in Japan with four races to spare, led from pole position to chequered flag to cross the line 8.7 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque secured second overall in the championship with Verstappen’s team mate Sergio Perez, his rival for the runner-up spot, only third. The pair had gone into the race level on points.

“Incredible to win again here and 15th win of the season—unbelievable,” said Verstappen after taking what was his 35th career win. “It’s been really enjoyable to achieve something like this this year, I know it will be hard to replicate but it is good motivation to try and do the same next year.”

