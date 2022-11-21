×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Abu Dhabi GP Max Verstappen wins 15th race of the year

Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen wins 15th race of the year

Updated on: 21 November,2022 09:06 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
Abhishek Takle |

Top

“Incredible to win again here and 15th win of the season—unbelievable,” said Verstappen after taking what was his 35th career win

Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen wins 15th race of the year

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with the winner’s trophy in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Pic/AFP


Double world champion Max Verstappen took a record 15th win of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman, who wrapped up the title last month in Japan with four races to spare, led from pole position to chequered flag to cross the line 8.7 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.


The Monegasque  secured second overall in the championship with Verstappen’s team mate Sergio Perez, his rival for the runner-up spot, only third. The pair had gone into the race level on points. 



Also read: Verstappen takes pole Position in Abu Dhabi


“Incredible to win again here and 15th win of the season—unbelievable,” said Verstappen after taking what was his 35th career win. “It’s been really enjoyable to achieve something like this this year, I know it will be hard to replicate but it is good motivation to try and do the same next year.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Max Verstappen abu dhabi grand prix sports news formula one

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK