Verstappen takes pole Position in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

World champion Max Verstappen took pole for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez for a Red Bull front row lock-out after qualifying on Saturday.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are on the second row with Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell next on the grid for Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina circuit.

