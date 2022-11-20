×
Verstappen takes pole Position in Abu Dhabi

Updated on: 20 November,2022 08:44 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
AFP |

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are on the second row with Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell next on the grid for Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina circuit

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP


World champion Max Verstappen took pole for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez for a Red Bull front row lock-out after qualifying on Saturday. 


The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are on the second row with Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell next on the grid for Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina circuit. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc formula one sports news

