Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Praggnanandhaas sister Vaishali becomes GM

Praggnanandhaa’s sister Vaishali becomes GM

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Vaishali achieved the feat after crossing 2500 ELO rating points on Friday. She is the country’s 84th GM. The Chennai-based Vaishali crossed the 2500 mark at the tournament in Spain

Praggnanandhaa’s sister Vaishali becomes GM

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Praggnanandhaa’s sister Vaishali becomes GM
x
00:00

Indian chess ace R Vaishali joined younger sibling R Praggnanandhaa to become the world’s first-ever brother-sister Grandmasters duo and only the third woman from the country to earn the GM title, at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain.


Also Read: The Praggnanandhaa effect


Vaishali achieved the feat after crossing 2500 ELO rating points on Friday. She is the country’s 84th GM. The Chennai-based Vaishali crossed the 2500 mark at the tournament in Spain.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK