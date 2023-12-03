Praggnanandhaa’s sister Vaishali becomes GM

Vaishali achieved the feat after crossing 2500 ELO rating points on Friday. She is the country’s 84th GM. The Chennai-based Vaishali crossed the 2500 mark at the tournament in Spain

Indian chess ace R Vaishali joined younger sibling R Praggnanandhaa to become the world’s first-ever brother-sister Grandmasters duo and only the third woman from the country to earn the GM title, at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain.

Vaishali achieved the feat after crossing 2500 ELO rating points on Friday. She is the country’s 84th GM. The Chennai-based Vaishali crossed the 2500 mark at the tournament in Spain.

