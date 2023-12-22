Bosco boys, Guru Nanak girls emerge U-16 champs

Matunga schoolboys register 4-1 win over St Stanislaus, while Sion girls beat Duruelo Convent 2-1

The victorious Don Bosco High School boys

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) and Guru Nanak High School (Sion) emerged champions, winning the boys’ and girls’ U-16 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-schools hockey tournament, played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate on Monday.

St Teresa win U-14 crown

Meanwhile, St Teresa’s Convent (Santacruz) won the girls’ U-14 crown, defeating Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) by a solitary 1-0 margin. Aarnavi Devadiga scored the crucial winning goal in the 22nd minute to seal St Teresa’s triumph.

Guru Nanak High School girls after their hockey wins. Pics/Sameer Markande

The Matunga schoolboys dished out a solid combined performance to record an authoritative 4-1 win against arch-rivals St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) in the final.

St Stanislaus started in promising fashion to take the lead through Dann Extross in the first minute. But Don Bosco immediately hit back with Suhaan Pawle scoring

the equaliser in the third minute. Later, Arthur Fernandes scored the second in the 15th minute to put Bosco’s in the lead.

In the second half, Swayam Gangurde and Rohan Vaikhade scored a goal each to round off the winning tally.

Sarika, Sonam shine

Earlier, the Guru Nanak girls put up a fighting display to overcome Duruelo Convent (Bandra) 2-1 in the girls’ U-16 summit clash. Sarika Choudhary and Sonam Yadav from field efforts scored a goal to secure Guru Nanak’s success, while Hanin Qureshi scored Duruelo Convent’s lone goal.