Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bosco boys Guru Nanak girls emerge U 16 champs

Bosco boys, Guru Nanak girls emerge U-16 champs

Updated on: 22 December,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Matunga schoolboys register 4-1 win over St Stanislaus, while Sion girls beat Duruelo Convent 2-1

Bosco boys, Guru Nanak girls emerge U-16 champs

The victorious Don Bosco High School boys

Listen to this article
Bosco boys, Guru Nanak girls emerge U-16 champs
x
00:00

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) and Guru Nanak High School (Sion) emerged champions, winning the boys’ and girls’ U-16 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-schools hockey tournament, played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate on Monday.


St Teresa win U-14 crown


Meanwhile, St Teresa’s Convent (Santacruz) won the girls’ U-14 crown, defeating Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) by a solitary 1-0 margin. Aarnavi Devadiga scored the crucial winning goal in the 22nd minute to seal St Teresa’s triumph.


Also Read: Forced out at 31

Guru Nanak High School girls after their hockey wins. Pics/Sameer MarkandeGuru Nanak High School girls after their hockey wins. Pics/Sameer Markande

The Matunga schoolboys dished out a solid combined performance to record an authoritative 4-1 win against arch-rivals St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) in the final. 

St Stanislaus started in promising fashion to take the lead through Dann Extross in the first minute. But Don Bosco immediately hit back with Suhaan Pawle scoring 
the equaliser in the third minute. Later, Arthur Fernandes scored the second in the 15th minute to put Bosco’s in the lead. 

In the second half, Swayam Gangurde and Rohan Vaikhade scored a goal each to round off the winning tally.

Sarika, Sonam shine

Earlier, the Guru Nanak girls put up a fighting display to overcome Duruelo Convent (Bandra) 2-1 in the girls’ U-16 summit clash. Sarika Choudhary and Sonam Yadav from field efforts scored a goal to secure Guru Nanak’s success, while Hanin Qureshi scored Duruelo Convent’s lone goal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK