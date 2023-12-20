Breaking News
India men's hockey team lose to Germany 2-3

India men’s hockey team lose to Germany 2-3

Updated on: 20 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Valencia
PTI

India had earlier lost to Spain (0-1) and Belgium (2-7) respectively. The Indians, though, started on a bright note and raced to a 2-0 lead

India men’s hockey team lose to Germany 2-3

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Indian men’s hockey team’s woeful run in the five-nation tournament continued as it lost 2-3 against Germany to slump to its third consecutive defeat here on Tuesday.


Abhishek (9th minute) and Shamsher Singh (14th) found the back of the net for India in the first quarter before the Germans fought back with strikes from Malte Hellwig (28th), Christopher Ruhr (50th) and Gonzalo Peillat (51st).


Also Read: Paddy Upton will help team gain 'mental edge': Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton


India had earlier lost to Spain (0-1) and Belgium (2-7) respectively. The Indians, though, started on a bright note and raced to a 2-0 lead.

hockey hockey news sports news Sports Update

