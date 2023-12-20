India men’s hockey team lose to Germany 2-3

India had earlier lost to Spain (0-1) and Belgium (2-7) respectively. The Indians, though, started on a bright note and raced to a 2-0 lead

The Indian men’s hockey team’s woeful run in the five-nation tournament continued as it lost 2-3 against Germany to slump to its third consecutive defeat here on Tuesday.

Abhishek (9th minute) and Shamsher Singh (14th) found the back of the net for India in the first quarter before the Germans fought back with strikes from Malte Hellwig (28th), Christopher Ruhr (50th) and Gonzalo Peillat (51st).

India had earlier lost to Spain (0-1) and Belgium (2-7) respectively. The Indians, though, started on a bright note and raced to a 2-0 lead.

