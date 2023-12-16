Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian women men face defeat against Spain

Indian women, men face defeat against Spain

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Valencia (Spain)
Agencies |

Top

The Indian men’s team also began on a disappointing note, losing 0-1 to Spain. Alvaro Iglesias scored the only goal of the match for the hosts

Indian women, men face defeat against Spain

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian women, men face defeat against Spain
x
00:00

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 2-3 defeat to Spain in its opening match of the 5-Nation Tournament here on Friday.


Also Read: India must gain against Spain!


Gurjit Kaur (13th minute) and Sangita Kumari (14th) scored a goal each for India, while Sara Barrios Navarro (2nd), Patricia Alvarez Nardiz (30th) and Julia Strappato Garreta (53rd) were on target for Spain.


The Indian men’s team also began on a disappointing note, losing 0-1 to Spain. Alvaro Iglesias scored the only goal of the match for the hosts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK