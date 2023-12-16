The Indian men’s team also began on a disappointing note, losing 0-1 to Spain. Alvaro Iglesias scored the only goal of the match for the hosts

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Indian women, men face defeat against Spain x 00:00

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 2-3 defeat to Spain in its opening match of the 5-Nation Tournament here on Friday.

Also Read: India must gain against Spain!

ADVERTISEMENT

Gurjit Kaur (13th minute) and Sangita Kumari (14th) scored a goal each for India, while Sara Barrios Navarro (2nd), Patricia Alvarez Nardiz (30th) and Julia Strappato Garreta (53rd) were on target for Spain.

The Indian men’s team also began on a disappointing note, losing 0-1 to Spain. Alvaro Iglesias scored the only goal of the match for the hosts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever