MSSA’s top individual honours go to Vignesh, Swanandi

Udyachal’s Swanandi Sawant during the girls U-16 200m final. Pic/Atul Kamble

Vignesh Nadar of Don Bosco High School (Matunga) and Swanandi Sawant of Udyachal High School (Vikhroli) were declared the Best Boy and Girl Athlete respectively in the MSSA 129th Annual Inter-School Championship at the University Sports Pavilion, Marine Lines, on Wednesday.

Nadar, 15, had set a new meet record, winning the boys under-16 high jump. He also won the long jump gold and a bronze in the triple jump.

Swanandi, 15, who was in impressive form, winning gold medals in the girls’ under-16 80m hurdles, 200m and 400m and a silver in the long jump, was the obvious choice for the award.

Swanandi missed out on the long jump gold as she was beaten by Sarah Rane of The DPYA High School (Dadar), who leapt to a distance of 5.25m. The Vikhroli school girl had to settle for silver in 5.20m, which is her personal best. Ada Pathan of Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) took the bronze with 5.18m.

Later, Swanandi, who was unchallenged, clinched the 200m gold in 25.97secs. Coming second was Zanee Raghavan of Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in 27.78secs.

Kenisha Bangera of St Peter’s High School (Mazagoan) settled for bronze (28.03secs). Swanandi with 18 points also bagged the Late DB Puthran Trophy for individual champion for senior girls.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Panchal of St Dominic Savio High School (Andheri) completed a sprint double, adding the 200m gold to the 100m he had won on the first day. Himanshu finished in 23.88secs.

Himanshu and Thanish Gaddam of Vivek Vidyalaya, both 15 points, were declared joint winners of the Late DB Puthran Trophy for individual champion among senior boys.

St Dominic Savio, with an overall 61 points, lifted the Tata Challenge Shield, while Mary Immaculate Girls High School (Borivli), with a tally of 54 points, won the Jehangir Pestonji Pardivali Trophy.