Breaking News
Giles Shield: Anjuman I-Islam schools win

Giles Shield: Anjuman I-Islam schools win

Updated on: 21 December,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In another match, Anjuman-I-Islam English Medium’s Sahil Yadav bagged a hat-trick against JBCN International School (Parel), who lost by seven wickets.  Anjuman  English’s Vedant Gore scored an unbeaten 49

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Anjuman-I-Islam batsman Kabir Jagtap’s 111 off 94 balls played a big part in his side beating MKVVIV by a huge margin of 197 runs in the Giles Shield on Wednesday. MKVVIV were bowled out for 66.


Also Read: Sports Ministry confirm Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi


In another match, Anjuman-I-Islam English Medium’s Sahil Yadav bagged a hat-trick against JBCN International School (Parel), who lost by seven wickets.  Anjuman 
English’s Vedant Gore scored an unbeaten 49.


