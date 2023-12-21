Giles Shield: Anjuman I-Islam schools win

In another match, Anjuman-I-Islam English Medium’s Sahil Yadav bagged a hat-trick against JBCN International School (Parel), who lost by seven wickets. Anjuman English’s Vedant Gore scored an unbeaten 49
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock
Anjuman-I-Islam batsman Kabir Jagtap’s 111 off 94 balls played a big part in his side beating MKVVIV by a huge margin of 197 runs in the Giles Shield on Wednesday. MKVVIV were bowled out for 66.
Also Read: Sports Ministry confirm Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi
ADVERTISEMENT
In another match, Anjuman-I-Islam English Medium’s Sahil Yadav bagged a hat-trick against JBCN International School (Parel), who lost by seven wickets. Anjuman
English’s Vedant Gore scored an unbeaten 49.