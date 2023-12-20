Strokeful Shahid guides Oxford to big win over St Xavier in Giles Shield

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shahid struck 24 fours in his fine innings. Teammates Saif Ali (67), Arhaan Patel (66*) and Arham Jain (38) contributed to Oxford’s 374-4 in 45 overs. In response, the Airoli outfit were bowled out for 43 in 19.1 overs

Shahid Khan smashed a brilliant 143 to help his school Oxford Public score a massive 331-run win over St Xavier High School, Airoli, in the MSSA U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.


Shahid struck 24 fours in his fine innings. Teammates Saif Ali (67), Arhaan Patel (66*) and Arham Jain (38) contributed to Oxford’s 374-4 in 45 overs. In response, the Airoli outfit were bowled out for 43 in 19.1 overs. Meanwhile, Harsh Kadam scored an unbeaten 84 as IES New English School, Bandra, piled up 188-7 in 45 overs against Matunga Premier School. The Matunga outfit were bowled out for 162, falling short by 26 runs.


Also Read: JBCN rides on Deev's 130 to beat Sharda Mandir by 56 runs


In a thrilling match, Kanchan HS were bowled out for 99 in 31.3 overs with Samridh Kumaresh claiming 6-32 against VPMS Vidyamandir Dahisar. VPMS were bowled out for 94 in 25 overs with Darshan Dandekar top-scoring with an unbeaten 33. Pacer Ujjwal Singh (5-49) and Adarsh Yadav (4-13) were the heroes for Kanchan as they ended up with a five-run win.

