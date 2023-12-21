Sports Ministry confirm Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi

The awards will be conferred on the athletes by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9. Chirag and Satwik are Asian Games gold medallists, World Championships bronze winners and Commonwealth Games silver medallists

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Pic/AFP

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday put its stamp on the nominations for the annual sports awards, confirming the prestigious Khel Ratna honour for badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the Arjuna award for 26 sports persons, including pacer Mohammed Shami.

The awards will be conferred on the athletes by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9. Chirag and Satwik are Asian Games gold medallists, World Championships bronze winners and Commonwealth Games silver medallists.

