Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sports Ministry confirm Khel Ratna for Sat Chi

Sports Ministry confirm Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi

Updated on: 21 December,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The awards will be conferred on the athletes by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9. Chirag and Satwik are Asian Games gold medallists, World Championships bronze winners and Commonwealth Games silver medallists

Sports Ministry confirm Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sports Ministry confirm Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi
x
00:00

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday put its stamp on the nominations for the annual sports awards, confirming the prestigious Khel Ratna honour for badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the Arjuna award for 26 sports persons, including pacer Mohammed Shami.


Also Read: ‘Only title we don’t have’


The awards will be conferred on the athletes by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9. Chirag and Satwik are Asian Games gold medallists, World Championships bronze winners and Commonwealth Games silver medallists.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK