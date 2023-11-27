Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sat Chi lose to World No 1 Liang Wang in final

Sat-Chi lose to World No. 1 Liang-Wang in final

Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Shenzhen
PTI |

Top

The Chinese pair of Liang and Wang led the head-to-head record against their opponents going into this final

Sat-Chi lose to World No. 1 Liang-Wang in final

China Masters runners-up Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty. Pic/BAI

Listen to this article
Sat-Chi lose to World No. 1 Liang-Wang in final
x
00:00

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought valiantly before going down to the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in an exciting men’s doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 tournament here on Sunday.


Also Read: Darren Bravo takes break from WI cricket following England's ODI snub


Satwik and Chirag, the Asian Games champions, lost 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 to the World No. 1 Chinese pair after a one-hour, 11-minute battle, their first defeat in six finals this season. The Indian pair gave ample display of their grit as they saved six championship points from 13-20 to 19-20 after recovering from 1-8 down in the decider, but Liang and Wang found their bearing just in time to win the first men’s doubles China Masters title for the hosts in eight years.


With this victory, Liang and Wang also avenged their Asian Games loss to the Indians. In a finale of fluctuating fortunes, the Indian shuttlers couldn’t produce their best as their defence, particularly Satwik’s, wilted under the pressure of Liang and Wang, who looked in the zone.

Wang rose to the occasion and stood tall in the key moments, winning the battle of the front court play with Chirag. It was not a smash-feast like the semi-finals, but was an exhibition of versatility of skills as the two pairs focused more on placement and angles, varying the pace to outmanoeuvre the other. The Chinese pair of Liang and Wang led the head-to-head record against their opponents going into this final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK