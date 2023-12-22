Forced out at 31

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik announces retirement after Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes Wrestling Federation of India president

An emotional Sakshi Malik’s shoes are placed near the microphones to symbolise her retirement from wrestling during a press conference in New Delhi after Sanjay Singh became the new WFI chief; (right) Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi yesterday. Pics/PTI

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, here.

Sanjay, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan became the new WFI president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections here on Thursday.

“We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling,” said a teary-eyed Sakshi, and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement.

‘We wanted a female prez’

“We wanted a female president but that did not happen,” the 31-year-old, who is also a CWG gold medallist, added.

Ahead of the elections, Olympic medal winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi had repeatedly requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to stop anyone associated with Brij Bhushan from contesting the WFI polls.

Consequently, neither Brij Bhushan’s son Prateek nor son-in-law Vishal Singh entered the fray. Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, who addressed media after elections, did not say whether they will retire from the sport.

Bajrang, Vinesh upset

“It’s unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election,” Bajrang said. “Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation,” Vinesh added.

All wresters will get support from WFI, says Brij Bhushan

The protesting wrestlers will not face any sort of vendetta politics and they will get the required support from the new federation, outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Thursday after the panel backed by him emerged victorious in the keenly-followed elections.

Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, though, announced her retirement from the sport. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are still active and hope to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. “All wresters will get support from the WFI. There will be no partiality,” said Brij Bhushan when asked if the federation will support the wrestlers who had protested against him.

