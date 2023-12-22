“I can’t wait to be honest, I’m really looking forward to it,” Kane said. “It’s been tough here without the family for these four months, without the kids and without the wife,” he added

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Bayern’s Kane can’t wait for first winter break x 00:00

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he “can’t wait” for his first winter break after scoring the winner in his side’s 2-1 away win at Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Kane, 30, scored Bayern’s second after Jamal Musiala had opened the scoring, with Wolfsburg captain Max Arnold halving the deficit just before half-time.

The win took Bayern four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, although the Bavarians have a game in hand. “I can’t wait to be honest, I’m really looking forward to it,” Kane said. “It’s been tough here without the family for these four months, without the kids and without the wife,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Jones helps Liverpool thump West Ham 5-1 to enter semis

Kane moved to Bayern from childhood club Tottenham in August, with his family remaining in London. The England captain has scored 25 goals in 22 games since making the move.

“It’s just about spending some time with them, some quality time. When we get back everyone will move to Germany, which will be nice as well,” he said. Kane had been living in a hotel room in his first few months in the Bavarian capital, before finding a house earlier in December.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever