Bayern’s Kane can’t wait for first winter break

Updated on: 22 December,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Wolfsburg (Germany)
AFP |

“I can’t wait to be honest, I’m really looking forward to it,” Kane said.  “It’s been tough here without the family for these four months, without the kids and without the wife,” he added

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he “can’t wait” for his first winter break after scoring the winner in his side’s 2-1 away win at Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Kane, 30, scored Bayern’s second after Jamal Musiala had opened the scoring, with Wolfsburg captain Max Arnold halving the deficit just before half-time.


The win took Bayern four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, although the Bavarians have a game in hand. “I can’t wait to be honest, I’m really looking forward to it,” Kane said.  “It’s been tough here without the family for these four months, without the kids and without the wife,” he added.


Kane moved to Bayern from childhood club Tottenham in August, with his family remaining in London. The England captain has scored 25 goals in 22 games since making the move. 

“It’s just about spending some time with them, some quality time. When we get back everyone will move to Germany, which will be nice as well,” he said. Kane had been living in a hotel room in his first few months in the Bavarian capital, before finding a house earlier in December. 

