Jones helps Liverpool thump West Ham 5-1 to enter semis

Curtis Jones

Liverpool destroyed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday to set up a League Cup semi-final against Fulham, easing the frustration of their weekend Premier League stalemate against Manchester United.

Curtis Jones scored twice and Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah were also on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s dominant team, who were trophyless last season. No team have won more League Cups than Liverpool, who lifted the trophy for the ninth time in the 2021-22 season.

The Reds had 34 shots against United in Sunday’s Premier League match without finding the net, failing to win at home for the first time this season to their intense frustration.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was delighted with his team’s “joyful football” as they once again clicked in front of goal against West Ham. “We were brave in our positioning, our second ball game was exceptional,” he said.

