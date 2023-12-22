Breaking News
Bus crash kills player, assistant coach

Updated on: 22 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Algiers (Algeria)
AP , PTI |

The federation late Wednesday said the accident killed El Bayadh reserve goalkeeper Zakaria Bouziani, 27, and assistant coach Khalid Muftah

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Algerian Football Federation said that a bus crash has killed two members of its Ligue 1 side Mouloudia El Bayadh and that it would postpone all games scheduled for this week.


Also Read: Luton skipper Lockyer discharged from hospital


The federation late Wednesday said the accident killed El Bayadh reserve goalkeeper Zakaria Bouziani, 27, and assistant coach Khalid Muftah.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

