Oz opener McSweeney vows to show what I can do after failure in Perth Test

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

The 25-year-old was under the spotlight when he made his debut for his country in the first Test of the five-match series last month in Perth

Nathan McSweeney

Australian opener Nathan McSweeney has vowed to “show everyone what I can do” when the second Test against India begins on familiar territory in Adelaide on Friday. 


The 25-year-old was under the spotlight when he made his debut for his country in the first Test of the five-match series last month in Perth. 


McSweeney had only ever opened once before at first-class level and he scored 10 and nought as a rampant India won by 295 runs, with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah his and Australia’s chief tormentor. “I got two pretty good balls over there in Perth, so I’m not trying to dwell on it too much and look forward to Adelaide,” McSweeney told Cricket Australia’s media arm. 

“I’ve played well out here, and it’s my home ground,” he said of the Adelaide Oval, which will host the day-night second Test. “So, I’m looking forward to getting in front of a home crowd and most importantly, a wicket that I’ve played heaps of cricket on and that I know really well.”

