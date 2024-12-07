Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Hughes and Redpath

Former Australia opening batter Hughes died in 2014 after being struck on the head by a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match.

Australian players on Friday wore black armbands during the second pink-ball Test against India here in memory of former cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath.

Redpath, also an opener, passed away earlier this month. Cricket Australia had earlier decided to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Hughes during the day-night match.

