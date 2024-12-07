Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 11 or 12
WR to operate night block of four hrs between Santacruz and Goregaon on weekend
Bandra cops rush to theater screening Pushpa 2 after spray causes distress to audience
Fulfil Maratha quota demand by Jan 5 or face fresh agitation: Jarange
Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad passes away
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Hughes and Redpath

Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Hughes and Redpath

Updated on: 07 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

Former Australia opening batter Hughes died in 2014 after being struck on the head by a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match. 

Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Hughes and Redpath

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Hughes and Redpath
x
00:00

Australian players on Friday wore black armbands during the second pink-ball Test against India here in memory of former cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath.


Former Australia opening batter Hughes died in 2014 after being struck on the head by a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match. 


Also Read: Did Rohit Sharma open Pandora’s box by opting to bat first in Adelaide?


Redpath, also an opener, passed away earlier this month. Cricket Australia had earlier decided to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Hughes during the day-night match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia India vs Australia Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK